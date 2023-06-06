Aamir Khan never agreed to attend parties organised by the underworld, reveals veteran producer

Film producer Mahaveer Jain, known for backing films like Ram Setu and Good Luck Jerry, recently spoke highly of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. He remembered the time when Aamir put his safety at risk as he refused to attend a party which was organised by the underworld back in the 90s.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Mahaveer said, “In the ’90s, the underworld was ruling the film industry. All film stars had to accept the invitations and visit the Middle East for their parties. But Aamir bhai put his life at stake. He never agreed to it. He is a man of principles.” Aamir was so particular about his principles that he refused to endorse a few brands when he was doing the TV show Satyamev Jayate. The film producer added, “For almost 3 years, he did not advertise for 4-5 brands which he used to endorse. This is because he felt that ‘Satyamev Jayate’ is a serious show and an ad featuring him, coming in between the show, would reduce its seriousness. So he decided to let go of all endorsements. The producer added, “Aamir Khan is one of the finest human beings, but is highly misunderstood. He’s probably one of the most misunderstood celebrities in our country. Sometimes, social media perception and reality can be two different things. Anyone who knows Aamir bhai personally would say the same thing.”