Aamir Khan On 'The Great Indian Kapil Show' Promo Goes Viral, Kapil Sharma Teases PK actor About His Divorce and Failure of Film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'

Aamir Khan will be Gracing the great Indian Kapil Show this weekend. Promo of this episode has gone viral on social media. Kapil Show and team are seen having fun time with Aamir Khan. Aamir and Kapil Sharma had a funny banter. At the beginning of the promo Archana Puran Singh judge of the show was seen welcoming Aamir Khan

Sunil Gover will be seen wearing PK dress and the Aamir Khan and he made a joke about the rumors that guests are paid. He humorously said, ''We come for Rs 1500.'' He also joked about his kids, saying, ''My true feelings are about to come out. My kids never listen to me. Today, I wore this outfit and there was a long discussion. Although I was going to come in shorts, they told me to wear jeans.''

In promo we can see Kapil Sharma talking about the movies that didn't work well at box office. In response to this Aamir Khan said that his last two films have not done well. Kapil joked that even Aamir Khan's 'flop' films make a lot of money, which made the actor laugh.