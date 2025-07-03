Aamir Khan to Headline the 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne as Chief Guest

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM) has announced that celebrated actor, filmmaker and cultural icon Aamir Khan will attend the 2025 Festival as its official Chief Guest. Marking the 16th edition of the Festival, Khan’s appearance will include a special retrospective celebrating his extraordinary contributions to Indian cinema — culminating in a spotlight event on his latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par.

Spanning over four decades, Aamir Khan’s acclaimed career has delivered some of Indian cinema’s most influential and inclusive works — including Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, Lagaan, PK and Secret Superstar. His latest film, Sitaare Zameen Par, continues this legacy with the story of a basketball coach tasked with community service, who finds purpose mentoring a team of neurodivergent adults. The film has resonated widely with audiences, hailed for its heart and humanity. IFFM 2025 will honour Khan’s artistic impact with a specially curated selection of films that reflect his bold, socially conscious storytelling. A highlight of the retrospective will be a screening of Sitaare Zameen Par, followed by a live conversation with Aamir Khan, director RS Prasanna, and Aparna Purohit, CEO of Aamir Khan Films, offering audiences unique insight into the creative process behind the film.

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmick Lange AM said, "Aamir Khan is not just a cinematic legend but also someone whose work has always reflected sensitivity, depth, and a fearless commitment to storytelling. We are truly honoured to welcome him as our Chief Guest. His presence will undoubtedly elevate the festival experience for audiences and filmmakers alike. He is an artist who has consistently used cinema as a force for social change, and his journey continues to inspire generations. His work on Sitaare Zameen Par is a beautiful example of inclusive storytelling — filled with empathy, joy, and honesty.”

Aamir Khan said, “I’m humbled and thrilled to be a part of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. It’s a festival that truly celebrates the spirit of Indian cinema in all its diversity and richness. I look forward to engaging with audiences, sharing some of my most cherished work, and being part of conversations that celebrate the power of film. With Sitaare Zameen Par, we’ve tried to tell a story that embraces inclusivity and neurodivergence with sensitivity and heart — and I’m grateful that the film has resonated with so many. I’m excited to share this journey with Melbourne and shine a light on the stories that matter.”

The Honourable Jacinta Allan MP, Premier of Victoria said: "There’s something for all families to enjoy at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. This year, Victoria is so proud to welcome one of India’s most loved and respected actors - Aamir Khan - and celebrate his body of work. He is not just an icon for millions but is such a strong voice for the values of equality and inclusivity that we treasure here in Victoria.”

Minister for Creative Industries Colin Brooks said: “Indian Film Festival of Melbourne is a much-loved event on our cultural calendar, and a celebration of screen excellence, storytelling and community. The Allan Labor Government is proud to support the festival, which continues to present a packed program of screenings and special events and attract global stars like Aamir Khan each year.” The 16th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne runs from 14–24 August 2025, with a dynamic program of screenings, panels, masterclasses, and cultural events. Aamir Khan’s retrospective will be a major highlight of this year’s celebrations.