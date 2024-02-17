Aamir Khan's Co-Star, Dangal Actress Suhani Bhatnagar, Dies at 19 in Delhi

Suhani Bhatnagar, the child actress who played the younger version of Aamir Khan's daughter in the 2016 Bollywood blockbuster "Dangal," has passed away at the age of 19.

Bhatnagar reportedly died on [date] after suffering from fluid accumulation throughout her body, a suspected side effect of medication she received after fracturing her leg in an accident some time ago. She had been undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS hospital.

Bhatnagar gained recognition for her portrayal of young Babita Phogat in "Dangal," which earned critical acclaim for her performance. Following the film's success, she received numerous film offers but opted to focus on her education. In interviews, she expressed her intention to return to acting after completing her studies.

Though her Instagram account hadn't been active since November 2021, it previously showcased her life and transformation after "Dangal." Her passing away has come as a shock to fans and the film industry.