Aamir Khan's mother Zeenat Hussain hospitalised after massive heart attack

Aamir Khan’s mother Zeenat Hussain has reportedly suffered a massive heart attack. Sources say that Aamir was with her during Diwali at their Panchagani residence, where his mother suffered a massive heart attack. The actor has flown his mother to Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai and has been by her side since then. The other members of the family have been visiting her, reports say.

Aamir’s mother is now recuperating in Breach Candy hospital, ETimes quoted a source as saying. The source added that her vitals are stable and she has been responding well to treatment. Aamir Khan is the son of late filmmaker Tahir Hussain and Zeenat Hussain In June, the actor celebrated his mother's birthday. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan will next star in RS Prasanna's project. The said film is the official remake of the Spanish film Campeones. The film will reportedly star Anushka Sharma and is already in pre-production stage. Campeones meaning Champions is a sports comedy-drama set against the backdrop of basketball.