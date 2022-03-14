Aaradhya Bachchan’s video giving a speech in Hindi goes viral

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandchild and Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan is winning hearts on social media. A video is going viral in which little Aaradhya can be seen speaking a few phrases in Hindi. Dressed in her school uniform, Aaradhya can be seen talking about the significance of the Hindi language and poetry. She says that if somebody wishes to learn a language, he/she must do it via poetry.

After such a longggg time😭 Seeing this Princess 🥺 Can't tell how beautiful she is lookin' in this beautiful two cute ponytails 😍 Aaradhya Bachchan at her school's Hindi Elocution Competition 2021-22 ❤️

VC: @DaisMumbai Thank you very muchhh for sharing 🙏🏻 #AaradhyaBachchanpic.twitter.com/izfvCLxlxD — Aaradhya Rai Bachchan Official ARB (@WeLoveAaradhyaB) March 13, 2022

Aaradhya’s viral video posted on some fan pages is seeing reactions of several users, who are appreciating her recitation skills. One user wrote, “She has it in her blood. Confidence and expressiveness of Aish and AB and fluency in hindi and values from her grandparents. She is going to grow up to be a wonderful person.” Another one commented, “Wooow Betta Wonderful action lovely acting beautiful expression of beautiful smile very nice God bless you.”The video also saw her father Abhishek Bachchan reacting with folded hands when a fan tagged him on Twitter. In January, another video was circulating where the 10-year-old was performing on “Saare Jahaan Se Accha” and AR Rahman’s rendition of “Vande Mataram” for her school’s Republic Day function. The video had Aaradhya dressed in a white salwaar-kameez and an orange dupatta. She is seen standing against the backdrop of India’s National Flag.

