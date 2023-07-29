Aashayein - Umeedon Ki Udaan

The Jamnabai Narsee Alumni Association (JNAA) held the fifth edition of Aashayein by Cascade with the intention of creating an even bigger and more outstanding impact than before. This event gave over 500 children from 16 different NGOs from Mumbai to Paalghar an opportunity to express their talents in Art, Dance, Music, and Sports, as well as other unique activities. As part of the JNAA's vision of creating an all-inclusive community, this event was created to give students from lesser privileged backgrounds an equal opportunity. At JNAA, we believe that the winners of these events deserve further nurturing, and to ensure the same, we provide a fully funded scholarship to these talented winners.

We witnessed talent that exceed expectations yet again and set new standards for skill, capacity, and pure brilliance at the most vibrant events we had the privilege to host. The day was filled with smiles, laughter and great energy - making it an unforgettable experience. We embarked on a journey to make this event a symbol of hope, and we know now that Aashayein has always been more than a desire; it has been a necessity. The closing ceremony was attended by renowned actors Mr. Shaheer Sheikh and Mr. Nakuul Mehta as chief guests. The events were judged by eminent personalities such as Ms. Ankita Bhargava Patel, Mr. Abhimanyu Dasani, Mr. Dhanraj Panchal, and Ms. Sangeeta Balachandran, to name a few. Not only the participants, but everyone who attended this event, left with only fond memories and a sense of fulfilment, echoing the Chairperson, Mr. Karan Shah's sentiment ‘Har bacche mein kala hoti hai aur Aashayein ke zariye hum har saal issi koshish mein lage rehte hain ki unki Umeedein Udaan bharein’. (There is an artist in every child. Through Aashayein, every year we strive to provide these children a platform that enables their dreams to take flight)The JNAA believes that every child has an inner genius in them, all they need is an opportunity to showcase it, and thus it seeks to emphasise its message of equality through Aashayein by Cascade. It is our greatest honour to be able to make a difference in their lives, and we promise to put a smile on these children's faces for years to come.Aashayein indeed was a befitting curtain raiser for Cascade 28 – India’s largest inter school cultural and sports festival which is to be held on the 12th & 13th of August, 2023.

Image

