Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass Actress Kashika Kapoor Champions a Noise-Free Diwali for Animals

Actress Kashika Kapoor, who charmed audiences in Aayushmati Geeta Matric Pass, is choosing to celebrate a quiet, cracker-free Diwali this year driven by empathy, kindness, and a deep love for animals.

At a time when firecrackers often become the highlight of the festivities, Kashika is using her voice to highlight the fear and distress they cause to pets and street animals. She believes that festivals should bring joy to every living being, not anxiety.

“Animals may not speak, but they feel everythingwe just don’t hear their pain. This Diwali, I want the celebrations to reflect compassion, not chaos,” she says.

For Kashika, Diwali is about light, warmth, and togetherness not decibels and smoke. By choosing silence over sound, she hopes others will pause and rethink the impact of traditional celebrations on vulnerable beings.

Beyond her thoughtful advocacy, Kashika Kapoor is also gearing up for an exciting new phase in her career. She debuted in South film recently, marking another milestone as her fan base continues to grow across regions.

With her compassionate stance and promising cinematic journey ahead, Kashika is setting an example of how celebrities can blend influence with intention celebrating festivals in ways that include all, especially those without a voice.