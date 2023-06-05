Abhishek Bachchan, Swwapnil Joshi, other celebs mourn demise of seasoned actor Sulochana Latkar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] June 5 : Veteran actor Sulochana Latkar, who passed away on June 4 was a well-known face of Hindi and Marathi cinema. Sulochana, as she was known in the film industry, won over audiences for more than six decades with a variety of roles that included leading, supporting, and motherly ones.

She gave some of her most enduring early leading lady performances in Marathi films like 'Sasurvas', 'Vahinichya Bangdya', 'Meeth Bhakar', 'Sangtye Aika', and 'Dhakti Jau', among many more.

Born on July 30, 1928, in Khadaklat village of Chikodi taluk of Belgaum district in Karnataka, she made her acting debut in 1946. Throughout her career in Hindi cinema, she worked with actors like Nazir Hussain, Trilok Kapoor, and Ashok Kumar.

Her demise has left the entertainment industry in shock and many took to social media to express their pain on her passing away.

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan took to his Twitter handle and wrote, "Sulochana ji will be remembered as an iconic actress, whose exceptional skills and elegance have made an everlasting impact in the world of Indian cinema. Om Shanti"

'Dil Chahta Hai' fame Sonali Kulkarni shared a picture with the late actor and tweeted, "This love that I have got is eternal.. for many years.. this companionship.. this love.. how can I get rid of it.."

Marathi actor Siddhartha Ramchandra Jadhav also remembered the veteran actor and mentioned in his tweet, "Sister Sulochana... soulful tribute."

'Krishna' actor Swwapnil Joshi also tweeted, "Sulochana didi! A heartfelt tribute!"

Actor Ashvini Bhave tweeted, "With heavy hearts, we bid farewell to Sulochana Didi, a true icon of the Indian cinema. Her extraordinary talent, infectious smile, and unforgettable performances have left an indelible mark on our hearts."

Apart from celebrities, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also arrived at veteran actor Sulochana Latkar's residence to pay last respect. MNS chief Raj Thackeray also arrived for antim darshan. Actor Sachin Pilgaonkar also came to pay his last tribute.

