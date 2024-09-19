Abhishek Banerjee, Amar Kaushik to launch Vishal Mishra’s song from ‘Binny And Family'

Mumbai, Sep 19 ‘Stree 2’ filmmaker Amar Kaushik and actor Abhishek Banerjee will be launching the song “Zindagi” by Vishal Mishra from the film “Binny And Family.”

The song launch will also have the film's lead actor and debutante Anjini Dhawan, actor Rajesh Kumar and producer Mahaveer Jain.

A source said that the team of 'Stree 2' will launch the song, which is titled 'Zindagi', and will also interact with the cast of 'Binny And Family'.

The source further stated that the event will also witness a live performance by Vishal Mishra.

"He’ll perform on the much-awaited song ‘Zindagi’, which he has composed and sung while it's written by Kaushal Kishore," the source stated.

"The event will surely make a lot of noise due to the songs and also because this would be the first appearance by ‘Stree 2’ members after their much-loved horror comedy is said to have crossed the collections of Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and emerged as the biggest grosser of Bollywood," he said.

The trailer launch event witnessed the presence of Varun Dhawan and his family members. The actor had praised the coming-of-age family entertainer and said it "moved" him.

Also starring Pankaj Kapur and directed by Ssanjay Tripaathy, 'Binny And Family' is produced by Mahaveer Jain Films and Wavebrand Productions and presented by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms, Shashank Khaitan and Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. The film is set to release in theaters on September 27.

Talking about ‘Stree 2’, the film is the fifth installment in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and serves as the sequel to “Stree”, which was released in 2018. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Aparshakti Khurana. The narrative follows a group of friends who must defeat a malevolent entity abducting the women of Chanderi.

