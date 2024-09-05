Abhishek Banerjee calls collaborating with Amar Kaushik on 4 films, a transformative journey

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actor Abhishek Banerjee, who is receiving a great response to his recently released theatrical movie ‘Stree 2’, has said that working with director of the ‘Stree’ franchise, Amar Kaushik, has been a transformative journey for him as an actor.

Abhishek has collaborated with Amar on all films directed by him including ‘Stree’, ‘Bala’, ‘Bhediya’ and ‘Stree 2’. The two have ‘Bhediya 2’ on the horizon, and ‘Stree 3’ already in the works.

What began as two friends from Aaram Nagar, started to work in the industry together, soon this personal relationship blossomed into a deep professional collaboration. The camaraderie between Abhishek and Amar is evident in the magic they create on screen.

Reflecting on his equation with Amar Kaushik, Abhishek Banerjee shared, "Working with Amar Bhai has been a transformative experience for me, both as an actor and as a person. He has a unique ability to bring out the best in everyone around him, and over the years, our bond has grown beyond the professional”.

Abhishek said that Amar isn't just a director to him but a friend, a mentor, and someone he deeply respects.

He further mentioned, “The trust and understanding we share have only deepened with each project, and I can't wait to bring more of our shared vision to life in ‘Bhediya 2’. I feel very lucky that I have a director like Amar Kaushik who has been directing me so often because an actor only grows with the vision of a good director and Amar Bhai is somebody who has that perfect vision to make a film of this league like ‘Bhediya’, ‘Stree’ and ‘Bala’”.

“Sometimes we forget no matter how big or small the film was, the complete responsibility of a film lies on a director's shoulder. I am very proud of my brother Amar , who has now turned into a big director”, he added.

With ‘Bhediya 2’ in the pipeline, audiences can look forward to yet another powerful collaboration between the pair.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor