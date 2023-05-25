Actor Ashish Vidyarthi ties the knot for second time with Rupali Barua at 60

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 25 : Veteran actor Ashish Vidyarthi recently tied the knot for the second time with Rupali Barua at the age of 60.

Reportedly, the marriage took place on Thursday in Kolkata and was an intimate ceremony.

A few pictures of the newly married couple have gone viral on social media in which the actor could be seen dressed up as a groom in an off-white. Complementing him, Rupali opted for a white and golden traditional saree completed with some gold jewellery.

Rupali hails from Guwahati and is an entrepreneur. She is known for her upscale fashion store in Kolkata, as per several reports.

Ashish was previously married to Rajoshi Barua who is the daughter of actor Shakuntala Barua.

Soon after the pictures of the newly married couple surfaced online several social media users swamped the comment section and dropped congratulatory messages.

Meanwhile, Ashish who is popularly known for his villainous roles in several hit Bollywood films like 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai,' 'Bichhoo', 'Haseena Maan Jayegi,' 'Bhai,' 'Baazi,' and many more.

He was recently seen in Arjun Kapoor and Tabu's film 'Kuttey' and in the web series 'Trial by Fire' which premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Ashish is quite active on his YouTube channel 'Ashish Vidyarthi Actor Vlogs' with 1.39 million subscribers.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor