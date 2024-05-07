Actor Bhumi Pednekar at World Economic Forum in Geneva: "Working Towards a Sustainable Future"

Proud moment for Bollywood actor Bhumi Pednekar as she is in Geneva joins World Economic Forum as a Young Global Leader. The 'Badhaai Do' actress sees this new role as an opportunity to take on substantial responsibility in advocating for a sustainable future. Bhumi is very vocal about her stan on climate change and just landed a big honour. She has been chosen to join the world economic forum's young global leader community, class of 2024.

Bhumi is selected from five Indians. Talking about the role bhumi said that she is super proud and excited to for this new role. She said “I’m proud to be a Young Global Leader from India at the World Economic Forum! This makes me want to use every minute of my life to do good for society. It's even more special because next year marks my 10th year in Bollywood. I'm always inspired by meeting people who are doing something to change the world. This amazing platform lets me connect with smart people from all over, so we can team up and try to leave a better world for the generations to come.”

Bhumi knows that being a Young Global Leader comes with a lot of responsibility. She said, “As an actor, entrepreneur, and climate advocate, I want to focus on real change. I care a lot about sustainability, and I want to get as many people as I can on board to keep our planet healthy. I can't wait to collaborate, share ideas, and make a real impact globally.”