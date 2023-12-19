Actor Jonathan Majors dropped from Marvel films after being found guilty of assault

Marvel actor Jonathan Majors will no longer be part of the MCU franchise. He was found guilty of assaulting his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, during an altercation in March, after which he was dropped by Marvel as well as Disney. The jury pronounced him guilty on all charges. Jonathan is facing up to a year in jail. He gave no reaction to the judgment, according to local media. He will be sentenced on February 6.

Grace had claimed that Jonathan left her with a fractured finger, bruising, a cut behind her ear, and "excruciating" pain. He was arrested in late March after Grace claimed that he manhandled her when she found out that he was cheating on her. Grace and Jonathan were returning from a party when he received a text message from another woman. As Grace reached out for his phone to read the text, Jonathan held her tightly, leaving her in pain.

Majors, known for his roles in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" and the first two seasons of "Loki," was set to portray the antagonist Kang the Conqueror in phase five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This character was intended to span multiple films and series, positioning Majors as a central figure in the next phase, akin to Thanos in "Avengers: Endgame."

The actor's swift fall from grace has left the future of "Avengers: The Kang Dynasty," scheduled for release in May 2026, uncertain. While Disney has not clarified whether they will recast the role or take the storyline in a new direction, the studio had already been preparing for the possibility of Majors' departure, hiring screenwriter Michael Waldron to rework the film amid the challenges posed by a screenwriters strike from May to late September.

Marvel's recent setbacks extend beyond Majors' departure. "The Marvels," released in November, has underperformed at the box office, marking an atypical stumble for the usually successful franchise, which has garnered nearly $30 billion worldwide from 33 films.

In addition to his Marvel commitments, Majors starred in "Magazine Dreams," a film that made a well-received debut at the Sundance Film Festival in January. Predictions of an Oscar nomination for Majors were widespread, but the film's fate took a turn as it was removed from its December 8 release date by Disney-owned indie distributor Searchlight Pictures. Instead, text messages from Majors, urging Jabbari not to seek medical attention for a head injury sustained in 2022, were presented during the trial.

The actor's legal troubles loom over his recent successes, including his role in "Creed III" alongside Michael B. Jordan. In an interview with The Associated Press in late February, Majors acknowledged the potential pitfalls of newfound fame, stating, "Though I’ve not seen the boogeyman, I know it’s out there. And I’ve been around to know it’s comin’. I won’t go down my rabbit hole of death, but it’s comin’. But you outrun it. You just stay out of the frame. I’ll stay out of the frame."

As Majors awaits sentencing on February 6, his attorney, Priya Chaudhry, expressed confidence in his eventual exoneration, stating, "Mr Majors still has faith in the process and looks forward to fully clearing his name." The abrupt separation from Marvel Studios marks a significant turning point for both the actor and the cinematic universe, leaving fans and industry insiders speculating on the future direction of Marvel's ambitious phase five plans.