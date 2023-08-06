Actor Mohan found dead in the streets of Madurai

Tamil actor Mohan, a vertically-challenged person, best known for playing one of the three friends of Kamal Haasan’s Appu in Apoorva Sagodharagal, was found dead on a street in Thiruparankundram area, Madurai. The cause of death is still unknown. However, it is said that there is no foul play involved in his death. He was 60.It is said that Mohan didn’t get many acting chances and was forced to beg for a living and live on the streets.

He lost his wife ten years ago and his economic condition worsened since then. He was mostly spotted on Chariot Road in Madurai. He was found dead on the road on July 31. His body was sent to Madurai Government Hospital for an autopsy. Though Mohan has five siblings in his hometown Salem, he reportedly received little help from his family. After the autopsy, his mortal remains have been sent to his family in Salem. Mohan has acted in many films in uncredited roles, but he is known mostly for Apoorva Sagodharagal, which was released in 1989. He also played the role of a beggar in Arya’s Naan Kadavul, directed by Bala. The film portrayed the horrific conditions of such physically challenged people, who are forced to beg on the streets.