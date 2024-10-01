Actor Rajinikanth Hospitalised in Chennai for Severe Stomach Pain

Actor Rajinikanth, 73, was admitted to Apollo Hospitals in Chennai late on Monday night, September 31. The actor has an elective procedure scheduled for today.

According to Chennai Police, he was taken to the hospital after experiencing severe stomach pain. Hospital sources have confirmed that Rajinikanth's condition is stable.

The actor has been travelling for the shooting of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s Coolie. Earlier on Monday he also met filmmakers SP Muthuraman and AVM Saravanan.

The actor's health update is currently a concerned for his fans and well wishers. They are wishing him speedy recovery, and also eagerly waiting for further updates.