Actor Sameer Khakhar,of Nukkad fame passes away due to respiratory ailments

Veteran actor Sameer Khakhar best known for his role as Khopri in the TV show Nukkad passed away today. The actor was 71 year-old. He was a part of various TV shows and films in the 38 years of his acting career. The actor had taken a short break from Showbiz and settled in the USA. Later, he returned and also did two Gujarati plays and was popular for his character in Salman Khan's film Jai Ho. According to reports, the actor was suffering from respiratory and other medical problems upon which he was admitted to M M Hospital, Borivali where he breathed his last. The funeral will take place today at 10.30 am and will proceed to Babhai Naka Crematorium, Borivali.



For the unversed, back in 1996, the actor had moved to the United States and started working as a java coder. He had spoken about it earlier and revealed how he adapted well to a new field. However, it was in 2008, that he returned to India to resume his acting career and while he was a part of some good projects, he did not get many offers. The actor was active in both the TV and Film industries. He did some notable shows on Television - Nukkad, Manorajan, Circus, Naya Nukkad, Shrimaan Shrimati, and Adaalat. He was last seen in Sanjivani which starred Surbhi Chandna and Namit Khanna. The actor had spoken to a news portal revealing that he was in search of good roles after returning from the US. He said, “Everybody is looking for work and so am I. And by looking for work I mean approaching and applying for a job. In the case of actors, it is a daily exercise with every film or show. But I am a bad salesman." “I am hopeful people who know me will offer me work. I would like to work till my last breath. I want to entertain people all my life, I am not tired yet,” Khakhar added. He has also been a part of Bollywood films, including Hasee Toh Phasee, Parinda, Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi, among others.