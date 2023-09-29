Actor Siddharth forced to leave press conference of Chithha in Bengaluru by angry protestors amid Cauvery row

Amid a row over Cauvery River water sharing raging between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene on Thursday interrupted a press conference being held by actor Siddharth for his film and demanded him to leave the venue.The actor was promoting his upcoming film 'Chikku' in Bengaluru when the members of Karnataka Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Swabhimani Sene disrupted the event, saying that it was not an appropriate time for him to do that as Tamil Nadu is demanding Cauvery River water from Karnataka.Soon after the interruption the actor left the venue. While the men spoke, Siddharth continued to interact with the media in Kannada, ignoring them. However, one of the protestors told the actor, “We have not come to order. We have come to request. Please stop this.” After a while, the actor got up from his chair and thanked the media members as he walked out of the press conference.

Karnataka has been witnessing protests over the release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu after the Supreme Court refused to intervene in the decisions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority(CWMA) and its assisting body Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) that directed the state to do so.Chithha is a Tamil language film helmed by SU Arun Kumar. It is said to be an intense family drama about an uncle who is on a mission to find his lost niece. Siddharth essays the role of the uncle in the movie. The film, which hit theatres on September 28, is produced by Siddharth himself under his banner Etaki Entertainment.