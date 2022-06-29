Actor Swara Bhasker receives death threats

Actress Swara Bhasker who is known for her controversial statements has received a death threat in a letter following which Mumbai police have launched an investigation, an official said on Wednesday. The letter was sent to the actor's residence located in Versova, he said.After receiving the letter, Swara Bhasker approached Versova police station two days back and lodged a complaint against unidentified persons, an official said.

"Based on the complaint, we have registered a non-cognisable offence against unidentified persons," he said adding that the investigation is on.The letter, written in Hindi, mentions that the youth of the country will not tolerate the insult of Veer Savarkar. Earlier, superstar Salman Khan had also received similar death threats which sparked wide spread media attention. On the work front, Swara was last seen in short film Sheer Qorma which featured powerhouse talents such as Shabana Azmi and Divya Dutta in pivotal role.

