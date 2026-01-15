Actor Veer Pahariya Shares Cryptic Post Amid Breakup Rumours with Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria and Veer Pahariya are one of the most loved couple in bollywood. They have been in news from past few months for some or other reason. However, recently their are rumours that duo had parted their ways. Amid this Veer shared a a cryptic post on social media, which has caught the attention of his fans.

Recent rumors indicate that Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria have broken up. This speculation began after a video of them at an AP Dhillon concert allegedly sparked conflict. Pahariya's solo appearance at Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben's wedding reception, along with a cryptic social media post captioned, "Whether times are good or bad, they will definitely change one day...", further fuels breakup reports.

Veer's post is going viral on social media, and one netizen commented on it, saying, "We want to see you with Tara. Please, get back together...", while another user said, "Veer and Tara looked very good together."

What happened that day?

A few days ago, Tara and Veer were present at AP Dhillon's concert in Mumbai. At that time, a video of Tara went viral. In it, she was on stage with the singer. This video went viral on social media in such a way that it appeared as if the singer was kissing the actress on stage, and Veer, who was standing in the crowd, looked very uncomfortable. This is the kind of picture that emerged. After that, netizens even called Tara a 'gold digger'. Reacting to this incident, Tara was quite angry. Responding on her Instagram, Tara said that all of this was false and being exaggerated, and criticized it as 'Paid PR'.