Actor Vikrant Massey Opens Up About Wife Sheetal Thakur’s Pregnancy, Says...

Vikrant Massey is one of the popular actors in the industry who has started his career in the TV industry and paved his way to the big screen. Vikrant worked in serials like 'Dharam Veer', 'Qubool Hai' and 'Baba Aisa Var Dhundho'. After making a name for himself in the TV industry, he turned his attention to Bollywood. Currently, Vikrant is a leading actor in the industry. Vikrant Massey is married in his personal life. He tied the knot with Sheetal Thakur on February 18, 2022, and they welcomed a baby boy in 2024. Recently, Vikrant openly commented on his journey to becoming a father.

In Ranveer Allahabadia's podcas actor talked about the difficult times during his wife's pregnancy. Vikrant and Sheetal were blessed with a son in 2024. However, his wife had to face many problems during her pregnancy. He also said in the interview that his wife Sheetal was in labour for about 30 hours when their son Vardaan was born.

Vikrant said, "Marriage is something that you have to work hard for." Then he said, "Initially, I was hesitant about the relationship. But I always wanted to have a small family. So when I found the right person, I didn't feel any fear." Talking about his wife's pregnancy, Vikrant said, "I have known Sheetal for about 10 years. Seeing the changes in her body during pregnancy was a different experience. I think she must have been in labour for 30 hours. Women have to endure a lot. It is difficult for men to bear all this."

Talking about Vikrant Messi's work, he was recently seen in the movie 'Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyon'. Apart from this, he has also appeared in films like '12th Fail' and 'The Sabarmati Report'.5.