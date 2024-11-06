Actress Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Votes For Kamala Harris At US Presidential Election 2024

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has cast her vote in the US presidential elections. Kapoor, 31, was among the millions of Americans who headed to polling stations across the United States on Tuesday to elect the nation’s 47th President. The 2024 US election is being billed as a close race between Republican leader Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.



Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, who is based in Mumbai, surprised her followers by announcing that she had voted in the US presidential election. She shared an Instagram Story that shows her sporting an “I voted” badge. A Kamala Harris sticker on the Story indicated that she had voted for the Democrat. The post has seemingly confirmed that Akansha is not an Indian but an American citizen.

For the unversed, Akansha has done her schooling in India. The actress, who is the daughter of actor and film producer Shashi Ranjan and Anu Ranjan, the Founder of The Indian Television Academy, grew up in Mumbai. Speaking with Filmfare in 2020, Akansha revealed she was born in Mumbai and did her schooling in Jamnabai Narsee School, where she met Alia. They’ve been friends for over two and a half decades now. Akansha also had a cameo in Alia’s recently released film, Jigra.

