Actress Isha Koppikar and her hotelier husband, Timmy Narang divorce after 14 years of marriage

Actress Isha Koppikar and husband Timmy Narang have been officially divorced. As per ETimes' latest report, the actress has moved out of their house and is living independently with their 9-year-old daughter, Rianna. A source close to the development informed the publication that the divorce came a month ago.

The source informed ETimes, "The couple parted ways due to compatibility issues, which cropped up a while ago. They tried every bit to save the marriage but didn’t succeed. Isha has moved out of the house and is living separately with their daughter." The portal further attempted to contact Isha, who stated that it is too early for her and she needs her privacy. "I have nothing to say. It's too early. I need my privacy. I would appreciate your sensitivity," Isha replied. While Timmy remained unavailable for comment.The couple, who met at a gym and fell in love, remained friends for three years before they started dating. Eventually, Isha and Timmy tied the knot in November 2009.