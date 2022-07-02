Actress Surbhi Tiwari accuses husband of domestic violence, files for divorce

Telly actress Surbhi Tiwari, who has starred in soap operas like Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Shagun, and most recently Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, has filed a complaint of domestic abuse and intimidation against her husband, mother-in-law and sisters-in-law, as per a report in Navbharat Times. Surbhi tied the knot with Praveen Kumar Sinha in 2019 and will soon file for divorce.Talking to Navbharat Times, Surbhi revealed that she couldn’t take up daily soaps as her husband Praveen refused to relocate to Mumbai with her after marriage. She also told the publication, “As a result, I was financially dependent on him and struggled for money.

Besides, I wanted to start a family soon but he wasn’t keen.”Surbhi also accused Praveen and his family of domestic violence and claimed that she has previously filed two police complaints in the matter. She said she hasn’t gotten the jewellery that she got with her after marriage and hence she had to sell her ornaments for survival. “I haven’t got my stree dhan (jewellery) back, which is my right. Along with the jewellery given to them and me at the wedding, I also took silverware with me. I haven’t got anything back. If I had that, I wouldn’t have to sell my gold ornaments for survival and medical expenses,” the actor said.The actor also claimed that she wanted to end her marriage amicably but her husband refused to divorce her. Hence, she had to take a legal route. “I will soon file for divorce,” Surbhi Tiwari concluded. Surbhi Tiwari is a popular face within the telly world with a number of serials to her credit.