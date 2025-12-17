Actress Varalaxmi tells husband Nicholai Sachdev: You are my king!

Chennai, Dec 17 Actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who penned an adorable birthday wish for her husband Nicholai Sachdev on Wednesday, has now called him her "king".

Taking to her Instagram post to pen her birthday wish, the actress wrote, "Happy birthday to the man that makes me laugh...holds me when I cry...treats me like a queen...has my back every step of the way."

She went on to add, "No amount of words can tell you you how much you mean to me or how much I love you.Thank you for being you.The amount of people you help is an inspiration baby.I'm truly blessed to have you in my life."

The actress ended the post, saying, "Happy birthday husband...your birth is truly to be celebrated.You are my king. I Love you #Nicholaisachdev."

It may be recalled that actress Varalaxmi had penned another touching post for her husband during their wedding anniversary, earlier this year.

Varalaxmi, who was in the process of shooting for a Hollywood film then, had said that her husband Nicholai Sachdev had been everything she could ask for in a perfect husband.

Varalaxmi's post came a week after the couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary.

Taking to her Instagram timeline and posting a video shot during their wedding, Varalaxmi wrote, "One year down and forever to go. Happy anniversary my love... you have been everything I can ask for in a perfect husband.. you are my everything.. Thank you for being you and the best husband a girl can ask for.. I love you Nicholai."

The actress further wrote, "Can’t believe a year has gone by so quickly thanks to each one of you that took the time to wish us. We are truly blessed to have so much love around us."

She also thanked everybody present at her wedding for making the occasion special. She said, "Thank you to every single person that made our wedding the most memorable day in our lives @aaronobed_art @white.reflections"

On the work front, Varalaxmi, among other films, has a Hollywood film alongside British actor Jeremy Irons.

Varalaxmi, who plays a pivotal role in the International film 'Rizana - A Caged Bird', had said that working alongside the Academy Award winner felt surreal.

Speaking about working Jeremy Irons, Varalaxmi had said,"It is surreal to be working alongside Academy award winner Jeremy Irons. He is the voice of Scar from 'The Lion King', a film I adore to a point that I know all the dialogues by heart. To be making my Hollywood debut in a film with him is a dream come true. He is such a respected actor not just in Hollywood, but in world cinema."

