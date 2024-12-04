Adah Sharma and Ishwak Singh shoot for ‘Tumko Meri Kasam’ in city of lakes

Mumbai, Dec 4 Actress Adah Sharma was recently mobbed by her fans while shooting for her upcoming project with Ishwak Singh in Udaipur.

Adah is currently filming “Tumko Meri Kasam,” a period drama set in the 70s. While shooting at Mira Girls College in the city of lakes, the actress found herself at the center of an unexpected and overwhelming fan moment. As she filmed her scenes, students at the college couldn’t contain their excitement and rushed to the set. Photos and videos that surfaced online showed many students taking pictures with the actress. Adah engaged with her fans and even posed for a few pictures.

Speaking about the experience, the ‘Kerala Story’ actress shared, “It was really sweet. The girls just wanted to take pictures and tell me all about their experience watching The Kerala Story. I did ask them not to bunk class and go upstairs to study. They promised they would after watching the shoot. They were all really excited.”

On a related note, “Tumko Meri Kasam,” directed by Mahesh Bhatt, also stars veteran actor Anupam Kher. In August, Kher posted a video of the mahurat shot from the sets and expressed how honoured he was to be directed by one of the “finest directors” of Indian cinema.

The ‘Special 26’ actor captioned the post, “I am fortunate that after almost 28 years, my great director of films like Saransh, Daddy, Dil Hai Ki Manta Nahin, Janam, and Chahat, #MaheshBhatt Saab, directed me once again for the masterpiece of my 543rd film, Tumko Meri Kasam! All hail! Honored to be directed by one of the finest directors of Indian cinema for the symbolic Mahurat shot of my 543rd film #TumkoMeriKasam! The film will be directed by #VikramBhatt. Jai Ho! #MagicOfCinema.”

“Tumko Meri Kasam” also features Esha Deol and Ishwak Singh. The film traces the life of Dr. Ajay Murdi, the founder of the well-known nationwide fertility clinic chain, Indira IVF.

