Adarsh Gourav Speaks About Collaborating with Legendary Director Ridley Scott

Acclaimed actor Adarsh Gourav, known for his standout performances in films like "The White Tiger," is currently basking in the exhilaration of a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Adarsh is currently shooting in Thailand for the highly anticipated International series, Alien, under the direction of the legendary filmmaker, Ridley Scott.For Adarsh, collaborating with Ridley Scott is akin to a dream come true. "Director Ridley Scott is a maverick filmmaker, collaborating with him for Alien is something like a dream come true," Gourav expressed with excitement.

"Working with the legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott is every actor's dream . It's overwhelming, and sharing the same spot with him is a lifetime opportunity. "Alien marks a significant milestone in Adarsh Gourav's acting career, showcasing his versatility and talent on a global platform. Amidst expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to work with Ridley Scott, Adarsh also shared his enthusiasm for the series, hinting at the thrilling journey ahead. Beyond Alien, Adarsh Gourav is gearing up for the second season of Guns and Gulaabs, further solidifying his presence in Bollywood. Additionally, he has recently completed shooting for Malegaon ka Superman, adding yet another feather to his cap.