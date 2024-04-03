Adarsh Gourav teams up with Oaff for single 'Bechaini'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 3 : Actor Adarsh Gourav and musician Oaff have teamed up again for their latest song titled 'Bechaini.'

The duo, known for their creative synergy, has co-written and co-composed the track. The inspiration behind the song stems from their personal conversation about reminiscing childhood and teenage years of that quintessential 'butterfly' in the stomach feels of the first crush, first love.

Expressing the excitement, Adarsh Gourav stated, "Collaborating with Oaff on 'Bechaini' has been an incredibly fulfilling experience. We poured our hearts into writing and composing this song, and I can't wait for our audience to hear it. The song is an ode to the age of innocence, that first feeling of love, when we first experienced it. It's almost a way of shared expressing shared experiences, that feeling of rush and that feeling in your stomach o of that first person you find attractive. That gush and that feeling of the nervousness is what inspired the title, the lyrics and eventually the mood of the song".

He recently came up with a song inspired by his film 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Titled 'Kho Gaye', the song is a collaboration with a talented trio of composers, including RUUH, Adarsh himself, and JOH. The soulful rendition is brought to life by Adarsh's enchanting vocals and features a musical composition that seamlessly intertwines various layers of emotion.

The single, produced by RUUH and JOH, boasts poignant lyrics penned by Smriti Bhoker. This isn't the first time Adarsh has showcased his musical talents. His previous collaborations, including a cover of the song 'Teri Baatein' which was another cover of the song from 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', has already garnered over a million views on Instagram.

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan', helmed by debutant director Arjun Varain Singh, is a 'coming-of-digital-age' story about three friends in their mid-20s navigating life in the world of social media.

