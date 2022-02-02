Adele clears the air on Rich Paul breakup rumours

Adele has turned the tables on recent reports that she and boyfriend Rich Paul have had hit a snag in their relationship.

According to E! News, Adele has confirmed her upcoming performance at the BRIT Awards and her relationship status with a single, direct caption."Hiya, so I'm really happy to say that I am performing at the Brits next week," she captioned a candid photo of herself on Instagram. "Anddddd I'll also be popping in to see Graham (Norton) for a chat on the couch while I'm in town too! I'm looking forward to it! Oh, and Rich sends his love."

Adele's latest not-so-subtle message had fans cheering on for the singer.

One fan wrote, "Tell 'em Adele!"

Another commented, "STOP I'M SO HAPPY RN."

A third follower added, "YASSS QUEEN."

The latest confirmation of her return to the stage comes just weeks after she announced that she had to postpone her anticipated Las Vegas residency.

"Listen, I'm so sorry but my show ain't ready," she explained in a video on January 20, one day before the concert series was set to begin. "We've tried absolutely everything that we can to pull it together in time and for it to be good enough for you, but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and COVID."

Adele also told her fans that she was "so upset" and "really embarrassed," while explaining that half of her team has COVID-19.

"It's been impossible to finish the show," she said tearfully. "I'm gutted and I'm sorry it's so last minute. We've been awake for over 30 hours now trying to figure it out and we've run out of time." But, as Adele confirmed herself, the show must go on--starting with the BRIT Awards on February 8.

( With inputs from ANI )

