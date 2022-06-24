Adele Hyde Park concerts to feature all-female lineup for London weekend

London, June 24 Singer Adele is making amends with a special two-day concert spectacular. The show, billed as BST (for British Summer Time) will feature an all-female lineup of artists, highlighted by Kacey Musgraves.

According to 'Deadline', it will be held on July 1-2 in London's Hyde Park.

Also appearing are Mahalia, Self Esteem, Nilufer Yanya, Tiana Major9, Chrissi, Gabrielle, Bonnie Kemplay, Ruti and Tamzene. It's uncertain if every artist will appear both nights, reports 'Deadline'.

"The line up for my Hyde Park shows next week is going to blow your socks off!" Adele wrote on social media, sharing a poster for the festival as well as a black-and-white graphic of her with some of her guest performers.

"An all-female bill, from new artists that I'm obsessed with to the heavenly @KaceyMusgraves to one of my favourite artists of all time @GabrielleUk who I've loved since I was 4!!"

"It's going to be incredible, there's a whole host of us performing all day, I can't wait to share the main stage with you ladies," added Adele.

The shows are a shot at redemption for the 34-year-old British singer, who backed out of a long Las Vegas residency earlier this year, leaving many fans fuming after expending travel time and shelling out for lodging.

BST Hyde Park is sponsored by American Express and takes place every year across two weekends in London.

The event will begin on Friday with headliner Elton John, and is expected to end July 10 with Duran Duran.

In between, Eagles, Pearl Jam, and The Rolling Stones will be headlining different days of the festival, all of them hosting their own roster of guest stars.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor