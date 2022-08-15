Adele quashes rumours of engagement with Rich Paul

Adele has quashed all rumours about her engagement with Rich Paul.

According to Page Six, Adele recently gave an interview to fashion magazine Elle, where she dismissed the rumour. Netizens started believing that the singer was reportedly engaged after pictures of her wearing a huge diamond ring surfaced on the Internet.

Page Six reports that the singer will be seen gracing the September issue of the magazine. Page Six quoted her saying, "I'm not engaged. I just love high-end jewellery, boy!"

In the same interview, Page Six reports, Adele confessed of being in love with Rich Paul.

"I'm not married. I'm not married!" She said, while answering a question on whether she is tying the knot soon. She, however, soon added, "I'm just in loooove! I'm happy as I'll ever be. I might as well be married."

"I've never been in love like this. I'm obsessed with him," she said of Paul, adding, "I definitely want more kids. I'm a homemaker and I'm a matriarch, and a stable life helps me with my music," said Adele in the interview.

Adele and Paul's relationship appeared to go through a hard patch earlier this year, but things now seem to be going well, according to Page Six.

According to their sources, Page Six reported, in January, Adele "sobbed and shouted" at her boyfriend on the phone while she was getting ready for her residency in Las Vegas. In May, Paul celebrated Adele's birthday in Miami with his client LeBron James.

Fortunately for the couple, things appear to be improving once more. They did move into a USD 58 million Beverly Hills mansion this year, despite Adele's denial that they are engaged.

Adele confirmed her relationship with Paul in July 2021 after finalizing her divorce from Simon Konecki, with whom she has a 9-year-old son Angelo.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor