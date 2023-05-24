Adhyayan Suman pays his last tribute to late actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who is popularly known for essaying the role of Jasmine Mavani in 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai', passed away in a road accident.

'Raaz - The Mystery Continues' actor Adhyayan Suman paid his last tribute to the late actor hours after she died in a road accident. The duo had been friends for a long time now and to Adhyayan this indeed has been a personal loss.

He expressed his sorrow over the untimely passing away of his friend revealing deep shock that has enveloped his family. The news of Vaibhavi's departure has left them numb.

Adhyayan shared a picture of the actor on his Instagram story while remembering her he shared, "I can't believe that you're gone so soon. I can't believe anything. My family is numb and in shock. We literally just spoke. You were the nicest friend ever. Rest in peace VB I will miss you maybe I didn't say it enough you were precious and had a long life ahead of you"

Vaibhavi has been part of many prominent shows throughout her journey like 'C.I.D' and 'Adaalat', She also worked alongside Deepika Padukone in 'Chhapaak' film in 2020 and 'Timir' (2023).

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor