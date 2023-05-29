'Adipurush' actor Kriti Sanon seeks blessings at Sita Gufa, Kalaram Mandir in Panchavati

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 : After the soulful track 'Ram Siya Ram' from 'Adipurush', actor Kriti Sanon visited the Sita Gufa Mandir to seek blessings of the goddess as this abode is believed to have served a shelter for Sita Maa during her challenging exile alongside the divine Prabhu Shri Ram.

Kriti along with musical duo Sachet-Parampara graced the sacred land of Panchavati in Nashik to seek blessings for their latest song, 'Ram Siya Sam'.

In the pictures, Kriti can be seen performing puja and taking blessings of the divine.

Take a look at the pictures:

The actor was seen wearing a beautiful pink-white suit and performing a puja at the temple.

Makers of the upcoming mythological pan-India film 'Adipurush' on Monday unveiled the track.

Taking to Instagram, actor Prabhas shared the song and captioned it, "The soul of Adipurush. Ram Siya Ram. #RamSiyaRam full song out now! Link in Bio. #Adipurush in cinemas worldwide on 16th June."

With the slow, melodious notes composed by Sachet-Parampara and the heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir, 'Ram Siya Ram' paints a vivid picture of the deep connection shared between Lord Shri Ram and Goddess Sita. As the song unfolds, it showcases the significance of their bond in each other's lives, reminding us of the enduring power of true love and the timeless depth of human emotions.

Helmed by Om Raut, 'Adipurush' is a mythological drama based on the epic Ramayana. The film stars Prabhas as Lord Ram, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Sunny Singh as Lakshman. In the movie, Saif Ali Khan will be seen essaying the role of Ravan.

Recently, the makers also announced that 'Adipurush' will be screened at Tribeca Festival in New York on June 13.

The film will be out in theatres on June 16.

