Adipurush tickets sell for ₹2000 in Delhi, Mumbai

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan, is all set to release in theatres on June 16, 2023. The film has been generating a huge buzz, thanks to its magnificent trailer and A-list star cast.As per a new report, multiple first day first shows are going house full and tickets are selling as high as ₹2000 in metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai.

As per a report in Times Now, some theatre seats are selling for ₹2000 even for first day shows. In Delhi's PVR: Vegas LUXE, Dwarka, ₹2000 tickets are already sold out as are ₹1800 tickets for PVR Select City Walk (Gold). In Noida, tickets as high as ₹1650 are available at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. For comparison, The Flash tickets are available at ₹1150 at PVR Gold Logix City Centre. Of course, cheaper tickets at around ₹250 are also available at some, less luxe theatres. Headlined by Prabhas, Adipurush is the big-budget feature adaptation of Ramayana. The multilingual period saga will hit the screens in 3D across the globe on June 16. Directed by Om Raut, Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, and Saif Ali Khan.