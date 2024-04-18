Aditi Rao Hyadri, Siddharth attend film screening together after engagement

Mumbai, April 18 Newly engaged couple Aditi Rao Hyadri and Siddharth were seen attending a special screening of MAMI Select, a collection of films shot on iPhone, in Mumbai on Thursday.

The pictures from the event show Aditi wearing a black off-shoulder top with floral work and matching trousers. Siddharth was dressed in a black T-shirt, a denim shirt, and denim trousers.

Aditi and Siddharth got engaged secretly at a temple in Telangana last month.

They began dating after working on the 2021 film 'Maha Samudram'. However, the two always kept their relationship away from the public eye.

Meanwhile, other celebs who attended the special screening included Kiran Rao, Jim Sarbh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Mouni Roy, Vijay Varma, and Zoya Akhtar.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor