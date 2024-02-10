Aditya Chopra to make new film before setting up Tiger vs Pathaan face-off?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 10 : Post the success of the 'Tiger' franchise and films like 'War' and 'Pathaan' from Bollywood's biggest cinematic universe created by YRF, producer Aditya Chopra is planning to expand the spy universe

A sequel to 'War 2' and SRK-Salman-starrer 'Tiger VS Pathaan', a film is poised to serve as a precursor to an intense face-off between the two characters.

And now, as per the latest buzz, Aditya Chopra is also planning to introduce a new element to the YRF Spy Universe's storyline by releasing a new film before setting the stage for the epic face-off between Tiger and Pathaan.

"YRF Spy Universe has become a huge draw for audiences worldwide as seen in the box office result that this franchise has delivered. Aditya realises the sky high expectations that every film from this spy universe currently has and he is adding a new twist to the timeline! Aditya wants to set up the mega clash of two of India's biggest cinematic icons Shah Rukh Khan abd Salman Khan with a film that will be a precursor to the violent face off in Tiger vs Pathaan. He will make a film that interconnects the YRF Spy Universe further before the ultimate showdown," the source said.

The Tiger franchise, starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, began with Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) and continued with 'Tiger 3' in 2023. Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham-starrer 'Pathaan' was released in January 2023. The film, which broke several records at the box office in 2023, was directed by Siddharth Anand.

Interestingly, SRK and Salman had cameos in each other's films 'Pathaan ' and 'Tiger 3' respectively. An official announcement regarding the new films in the YRF spy universe is awaited.

