Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal to welcome their first child

Aditya Narayan announced the news of his wife Shweta Agarwal’s pregnancy in an Instagram post. The photo featured Aditya sitting on a couch and hugging Shweta, who was seated on the floor. The two got married in December 2020 and are expecting their first child.“Shweta and I feel grateful & blessed to share that we are welcoming our first child soon. #BabyOnTheWay,” Aditya wrote. Singer Aditi Singh Sharma was among of the first ones to comment on the post. “Omg omg baby Shwaad arriving soon,” she wrote, along with heart emojis.

He also confirmed the news during his recent conversation with the Times of India and said that the feeling of embracing parenthood is surreal. He also mentioned that the entire house is beaming with happiness and are looking forward to welcoming the new member.“Shweta and I are looking forward to this new phase in our life. It feels surreal. I have always been fond of children and wanted to become a father someday. Now, Shweta might be in for more work because I am not less than a child, and we recently even adopted a naughty golden retriever. Our house will be booming with high-octane energy soon,” he was quoted saying. Aditya also revealed that they will soon be organising a godhbharai ceremony for Shweta with just the family members in presence.