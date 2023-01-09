Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's first look from The Night Manager revealed

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 9, 2023 02:18 PM 2023-01-09T14:18:27+5:30 2023-01-09T14:21:27+5:30

Makers of the upcoming Anil Kapoor-starrer spy-thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ unveiled its first look motion poster on Monday. Taking ...

Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's first look from The Night Manager revealed

Makers of the upcoming Anil Kapoor-starrer spy-thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ unveiled its first look motion poster on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar shared the poster which they captioned, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon – ek hotel ka night manager. #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager, #ComingSoon #TheNightManagerOnHotstar.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the upcoming series also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the upcoming series, Anil Kapoor said, “I have always loved working on differentiated content and characters. The first time I read the script, I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show – a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. I thoroughly enjoyed working with some of the finest from the industry and one of the leading OTT platforms – Disney+ Hotstar and eagerly waiting to see audience’s reaction to the show”.

