Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor's first look from The Night Manager revealed

Makers of the upcoming Anil Kapoor-starrer spy-thriller series ‘The Night Manager’ unveiled its first look motion poster on Monday. Taking to Instagram, Disney+ Hotstar shared the poster which they captioned, “Duniya ke sabse dangerous arms dealer ko rokne ke liye there is only one weapon – ek hotel ka night manager. #HotstarSpecials #TheNightManager, #ComingSoon #TheNightManagerOnHotstar.

Helmed by Sandeep Modi, the upcoming series also stars Aditya Roy Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl in lead roles and will stream exclusively on Disney+ Hotstar. Talking about the upcoming series, Anil Kapoor said, “I have always loved working on differentiated content and characters. The first time I read the script, I just fell in love with the character of Shelly Rungta. Shelly is a powerful man, a philanthropist and a perfect balance of wit and evil with imperceptible menace just like the story of the show – a perfect blend of entertainment and great storytelling. I thoroughly enjoyed working with some of the finest from the industry and one of the leading OTT platforms – Disney+ Hotstar and eagerly waiting to see audience’s reaction to the show”.