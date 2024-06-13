After a storyline leap, 'Parineetii' sees titular character come back to seek revenge

Mumbai, June 13 The family drama 'Parineetii' is set to take a one-year leap, and in a thrilling new arc, Neeti (Tanvi Dogra) believes she has successfully executed her plan to kill Parineet (Anchal Sahu), casting the tragic event as a sinister plan hatched with Sanju (Ankur Verma).

With an iron grip over the Bajwa household, Neeti treats everyone as mere pawns, eagerly awaiting her chance to marry Sanju. However, as the storm of revelation brews, Ambika Devi Singhania (Shilpa Saklani) rescues Parineet from the brink of death, vowing to exact revenge on Neeti for her attempted murder.

Shocking the Bajwa family, Parineet shows up in a new avatar, her quest for vengeance burning brighter. She has support from Ambika, who is the financier for Sanju's dream project.

Will Parineet expose Neeti's betrayal, or will her quest for vengeance be thwarted?

Talking about the upcoming storyline, Tanvi shared, "Breathing life into Neeti's character has been an incredibly special journey for me as an artist, one that has brought me recognition nationwide. In the upcoming plot, Neeti believes she has finally eliminated the obstacle between her and Sanju's life. She has taken over the Bajwa household, treating everyone like they are dispensable."

"Viewers can expect a whirlwind of twists and drama as this new storyline unfolds. I am grateful to them for showering their love on the show since its premiere, and I promise to continue pouring my heart and soul into my character," she added.

Reflecting on the show’s leap, Anchal shared: "As the show takes a year’s leap, I am thrilled to bring back Parineet’s character with a renewed purpose -- to seek revenge against Sanju and Neeti for their betrayal. She will return stronger, with a striking new look."

"Supported by Ambika Devi, who saved her from the brink of death, she wants retribution against those who wronged her. Playing Parineet has been a rewarding experience as an actor, and I'm excited to change the gears of my character in this special show," she added.

Ankur is also ecstatic about the upcoming one-year leap in 'Parineetii'.

"My character, Sanju, will choose a new path, one that will challenge and change him in more ways than one. He will be getting married to Neeti, a decision born from the trauma of Parineet's death. However, his ambitions will lead him to the world of business, where he will seek Ambika's financial support. This new chapter promises to be a rollercoaster of intrigue and surprises with each episode," added Ankur.

'Parineetii' airs on Colors.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor