After Animal, Bobby Deol to Play Villain in Alia Bhatt Starrer

Post the success of 'Animal', Bobby Deol is all set to go grey again for Alia Bhatt-starrer flick. The film is said to be from prestigious Yash Raj Films (YRF)'s Spy Universe. As per a report by IANS, Bobby Deol will be 'destroying' Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in the upcoming spy thriller. ''Bobby Deol’s inclusion to the YRF Spy Universe is an incredible casting coup by Aditya Chopra! Bobby will become a cold-blooded, menacing villain set to destroy Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in this action spectacle that will blow the minds of audiences,'' IANS reported quoting a source.

In the upcoming yet-untitled film, Alia plays a female agent, directed by YRF’s homegrown director Shiv Rawail. The film also stars Sharvari, who is paired with Alia as super agents on a mission.

For the unversed, director Shiv Rawail has previously helmed The Railway Men. The yet-untitled film will be the seventh film of YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. The upcoming yet-to-be-titled film is reportedly set to go on floors later this year.