After failure of Laal Singh Chaddha Aamir Khan goes to Kathmandu for meditation

Superstar Aamir Khan arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday and left for meditation. He has reportedly gone to a meditation spot in the outskirts of Kathmandu, according to an official who received him at the airport.

He will spend at least 11 days in Nepal Vipassana Centre in Budhanilkantha, Kathmandu. It is one of the popular meditation centres in Kathmandu located on the outskirts of the city. It offers 10-day long meditation courses, according to the website. Meanwhile the work front, Aamir Khan announced in November of last year that he would be taking a break from acting, for the first time in his career, to focus on producing films after the release of his latest film, Laal Singh Chaddha. Last year, he also announced that he will be producing RS Prasanna"s Champions, a remake of a Spanish film with the same title. A recent buzz suggests that he will collaborate with a South Indian director for his next film, six months after his initial announcement.