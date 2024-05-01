After 'Heeramandi' screening in LA, SLB joins Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos for dinner

Mumbai, May 1 Indian auteur Sanjay Leela Bhansali (SLB) was hosted by Netflix’s co-CEO Ted Sarandos in Los Angeles for a dinner. The intimate dinner was hosted to celebrate the release of Netflix’s highly-anticipated title ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, which also marks the streaming debut of Bhansali.

The two were joined by ‘SNL’ star Bill Hader, Golden Globe-winning actress Ali Wong, filmmaker J. J. Abrams, Katie McGrath (Co-CEO of Bad Robot Productions) and Dan Lin, Chairman Netflix films.

For the occasion, SLB wore his signature black kurta which he paired with a white pyjama. Ted was dressed in black shirt which he paired with denims and a pair of suede leather shoes.

‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’ is one of the biggest bets of Netflix in recent times. The streaming show, which features an ensemble star cast tells the story of two rival courtesans and how they vow to destroy each other in order to seek revenge.

Last year, Ted flew to India for a conversation with SLB on ‘Heeramandi’ and other important aspects of films. Ted shared that India is the fastest-growing market for OTT in the world. He also went on to compare Bhansali to the Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann, who is known for ‘The Great Gatsby’ and ‘Elvis’.

A special screening of 'Heeramandi' was held in Los Angeles. YouTuber Lilly Singh and rapper Tasher also attended the screening

