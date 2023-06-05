After hitting sixes in IPL 2023, Rinku Singh now raises temperature with his 'six pack' abs

Male [Maldives], June 5 : KKR batter Rinku Singh is setting the internet on fire with his pictures from Maldives.

Rinku, who became the talk of the town with his incredible performance in IPL 2023, is currently vacationing in the island country.

Taking to Instagram, he dropped a series of pictures, with a picturesque location of Maldives in the backdrop.

In one of the images, he can be seen flaunting his six pack abs while enjoying the azure blue waters.

"Caution: Addictive content ahead," he captioned the post.

Rinku's hot avatar left fans in awe.

"Sabse pyaare hamare Jinku bhaiya," a social media user commented.

"Hot hot hot," another one wrote.

"Bheiiiiiii chaa gaye," a netizen commented.

The UP domestic cricket star Rinku Singh emerged as one of the most wholesome stories of this season. Battling poverty, and lack of support for his passion, Rinku showcased his abilities to the fullest in IPL 2023 after giving a tiny glimpse of it last season. Intent, self-belief and confidence, these words used during post-match presentations, had become tiring for many fans to listen to. Rinku gave these words a new meaning and epitomised them on the field.

With 474 runs in 14 matches at an average of 59.25, four half-centuries and a strike rate of 149.52, Rinku's consistency and composure as a finisher grabbed the attention of many. His smashing Yash Dayal of GT for five successive sixes in the final over of a 200-plus run chase will go down as one of the league's iconic moments. Rinku outdid a star-studded KKR line-up to emerge his side's top run-scorer and within the top 10 batters of the season.

During the run-chases, Rinku proved to be a different entity. In seven run-chases, he scored 305 runs at an average of 152.50 and a strike rate of 174.28. All of his four fifties came during these chases. He smashed 20 fours and 22 sixes in these run-chases.

