After 'Oo Antava', Samantha ready to sizzle on the big screen in 'Yashoda'

Hyderabad, July 17 Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who had the audience asking for more with her smoking hot 'Oo Antava' number in 'Pushpa: The Rise', is repoted to be returning with another sizzler in 'Yashoda'.

According to sources, the makers are filming the song in Hyderabad on lavishly constructed sets. The song is billed as being raunchier than 'Oo Antava' in which Samantha spent much of her time on Allu Arjun's lap. An official announcement is being made soon.

Unni Mukundan, a young and brilliant Malayalam actor, is also starring in the multilingual 'Yashoda', a sci-fi thriller being produced by Krishna Prasadsi Valenka's Sridevi Movies banner. Samantha plays the titular character in the film.

Rao Ramesh, Murali Sharma, Varalakshmi Sarathkumar, Unni Mukundan, Sampath Raj, Shatru, Madhurima, Kalpika Ganesh, Divya Sripada and Priyanka Sharma, all play significant roles in the film.

Samantha garnered pan-India acclaim for her outstanding performance in Raj and DK's Hindi OTT series 'The Family Man 2', led by Manoj Bajpayee. With 'Yashoda', she is said to be consolidating her fan base.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor