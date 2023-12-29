After Salaar success, Prabhas next movie first look to be unveiled on this day

Prabhas who is currently basking on the success of Salaar is all set to announce his next. The Baahubali star is currently gearing up for his next movie with director Maruthi Dasari. As per reports, the actor will be seen in double roles, that of a grandfather and a grandson in the movie. It is being produced by TG Viswa Prasad of Peoples Media Factory. The movie has been shot in two schedules; soon, the crew will begin the shoot for the next schedule.

Now, the movie team has dropped an update. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), director Maruthi posted that the first look and the title of the movie will be unveiled on Pongal, 2024.“Excited and been waiting for this moment for a long time! Happy to present Rebel Star Prabhas in a brand new avatar.See you all for Pongal (sic),” Maruthi posted.It will have a horror comedy theme. After Billa, this will be the second time the Adipurush actor will be seen essaying a double role.