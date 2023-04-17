After Salman-SRK, Sharvari to join Aditya Chopra's spy universe?

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17 : Actor Sharvari is in talks to join Yash Raj Films' spy universe.

A source said, "Sharvari has been groomed for years within the well-oiled YRF system that has consistently produced superstars. Adi (Aditya Chopra) believes in Sharvari's talent and the industry too feels she is an artiste to watch out for. She is a fantastic actor and is extremely gorgeous. Basically, she has all that it takes to be the next female superstar of the country."

"Adi feels that the time is right to signal to audiences that a new star is set to be born which is why he has roped in Sharvari into his fabled YRF Spy Universe that features some of the biggest superstars of our country like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone & Katrina Kaif. Sharvari will be part of a huge film from this universe and this announcement will blow people's minds," the source added.

Sharvari made her Bollywood debut with Aditya Chopra produced film 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. She also has a few YRF projects in her kitty which are yet to be released.

"YRF is betting big on Sharvari who has the acting chops and the carriage to be fit to be a part of the YRF Spy Universe. Now, let's wait and watch what they have planned for her and who she will be paired with. Aditya Chopra is expanding the Spy Universe and Sharvari will have a very prominent role to play within the timeline of this universe in the years to come," the source further said.

An official announcement about Sharvari's projects is yet to be made.

