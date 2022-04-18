After wedding, Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt visit Ranbir, Alia's residence

Mumbai, April 18 The post-wedding festivities are still on for the Kapoors and the Bhatts as Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt, were seen outside Ranbir and Alia's Vastu residence in Pali Hill area of Mumbai.

While Neetu wore a pink suit, Shaheen was seen clad in a light-colour kurta paired with a brown palazzo and Soni in a grey-pink floral print suit.

With Alia and Ranbir's wedding pictures all over the Internet, Neetu has also shared inside pictures from her son's wedding.

Recently, she shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram where she can be seen standing with Ranbir and her son-in-law Bharat Sahni (Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's husband). Sharing the post, Neetu Kapoor captioned it as, "My pillars."

Alia and Ranbir dated for four years before tying the nuptial knot on April 14. At the wedding, the couple donned Sabyasachi outfits. While the 'Highway' actress wore a hand-dyed ivory organza saree for her big day, Ranbir twinned with his bride as he wore an ivory-coloured sherwani.

