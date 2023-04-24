Ahan Shetty, Tania Shroff attend Sofia Richie-Elliot Grainge's wedding in style

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 24 : Actor Ahan Shetty and his long-time girlfriend Ta Shroff attended model Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge wedding. On Monday, Ta shared pictures from the wedding on social media.

Ta took to Instagram and shared glimpses of the wedding. She posted a couple of pictures with Ahan. Ta wore a purple gown with a statement diamond necklace while Ahan opted for a black tux for the wedding.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Cheers to you gorgeous girl @sofiarichie."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CrbAKSuIOdE/

Ahan made his Bollywood debut with the romantic thriller film 'Tadap' alongside Tara Sutaria.

Helmed by Milan Luthria, the film was an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film 'RX 100' and gathered a decent response from the audience.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor