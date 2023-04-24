Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 'PS-2' event look in Hyderabad is pure magic

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 24 : Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is currently busy promoting her film 'Ponniyin Selvan 2', recently made heads turn with her graceful presence at a special event in Hyderabad.

Dressed in a red ethnic suit, Aishwarya looked as regal as ever. Her suit was fully embroidered with golden work. For the glam, she kept her makeup minimal and left her hair open. A small rounded bindi definitely accentuated her look. She also sported big earrings.

Have a look at the pictures of Aishwarya from the 'PS-2' event

At the event, Aishwarya thanked the audience for showering love on 'Ponniyin Selvan' team.

"Thank you for your support and appreciation. We truly hold very dear to our hearts the incredible response you gave to our movie. We are equally excited as much as each and every one of you is for April 28 to see 'PS-2'. Thank you so much but first I would like to thank M Garu, my M Garu," she said.

Aishwarya will be seen reprising her role in 'Ponniyin Selvan-Part 2'. 'PS-1' was a cinematic adaptation of author Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil novel of the same name which was released in the form of a series during the 1950s.

It marks the third collaboration of Aishwarya with south actor Vikram after their critically acclaimed film 'Raavan' in 2010. The second part is set to be out on April 28.

Filmmaker M Ratnam has helmed the first and second parts. The film will continue to focus on Arulmozhi Varman, and his journey to becoming the Chola empire's greatest ruler Rajaraja Chola I.

The second part is also expected to focus on the flashback story of Vikram aka Aditya Karikalan. The sequel will also show the relationship between Ponniyin Selvan and Oomai R, played by Aishwarya.

