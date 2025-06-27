Aishwarya Sharma Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours with Neil Bhatt, Calls Out False Speculation

Television actors Aishwarya Sharma and Neil Bhatt are among the most popular couples in the Hindi TV industry. They won hearts with their appearance on Bigg Boss 17 and have continued to stay in the public eye ever since. Recently, however, the couple has been making headlines not for their work, but due to rumors about trouble in their personal life. Speculations about their possible divorce have been circulating for the past few days. Putting these rumours to rest, Aishwarya Sharma has finally broken her silence.

Aishwarya addressed the matter on social media, expressing disappointment and frustration over the ongoing speculation. Taking to her official social media account, she shared a post stating that she is upset about the false news being spread about her and her husband. She wrote, “Just because I’ve been silent doesn’t mean I’m weak. I wanted peace. But the kind of false things being said about me — things I’ve never spoken about, or have no connection to — is extremely disturbing.”

She further clarified, “Let me make it clear that I haven’t given any interview or made any public statement about my personal life. My life is not your source of entertainment. Just because I’ve chosen silence doesn’t mean anyone has the right to speak on my behalf or make assumptions. Please stop misusing my name. If you have any proof — audio, video, anything — show it. Otherwise, stop spreading these baseless rumours.”

Aishwarya Sharma’s heartfelt post has brought clarity amid the ongoing gossip. For the uninitiated, Aishwarya and Neil met on the sets of the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Their friendship blossomed into love, and the couple tied the knot in 2021.